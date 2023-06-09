Jennifer Eversole, who lives in the Bay Area, California, posted her story on the “Tik Tok” application, describing herself as “the stupidest person in the world,” while she appeared in a video crying.

Eversol was trying to apply lubricating eye drops when she accidentally grabbed the nail polish and put it in her eyes before she felt an “indescribable” burning sensation before closing her eyes.

The ambulance came directly and took the American woman to the hospital, where the doctor succeeded in opening her eye, which was closed by the nail polish liquid.

Eversole confirmed that it will double-check any container it uses in the future.