A new and unfortunate case of violence and abuse was known on social networks. Mónica Taibo, a Mexican, filed a complaint against her husband, Sergio Hernández Vallarino, who mistreated her and even marked her with his initials.

“I was forced to tattoo my attacker’s marker iron,” was one of the strong stories of the woman in a video on social networks.

According to the media ‘Milenio’, Taibo asks for help and protection the prosecutor Verónica Hernández Giádans, the president of the State Human Rights Commission and the governor of the state of Veracruz, Cuitláhuac García Jiménez.

Her husband, according to her statements, is public notary number 1 of the city of Cosamaloapan; however, and despite the fear of the power of her spouse, she decided to believe and trust in justice.

The Mexican confessed that she was raped, threatened with death, cheated, isolated and a victim of domestic violence.

Even, explained that she was forced by her partner to mark the initials ‘S.V’ to show that “it belonged to him” and that he was also strongly intimidated not to report it.

In fact, Taibo recounted that Sergio Hernández Vallarino killed his dog with a high-caliber pistol to set a precedent for what he was capable of doing.

“He did that so that I would believe him and that the next to die could be me if I denounced him,” he recalled.

They were two years of much violence and fear

The constant abuse ended in August when the woman decided to run away from home with her children.. “They were two years of a lot of violence and fear,” she said.

And he concluded: “I trust the laws and the state authorities, for which I demand that justice be done to me.”

