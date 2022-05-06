Guadalajara Jalisco.- “Kari” went to the Justice Center for Women seeking support after being threatened by her husbandwho told her that he was going to disappear her, but she was scolded and without the protection she needs.

She suffered abuse for years and was encouraged to divorce “F”; The proceedings began in March, but since then he has done nothing but turn violent.

Together with his lawyer, he filed the first complaint on March 9, for family violence and threatsbut, after learning that a family court judge granted her custody of her son, “F” tried to take the minor from school.

On Tuesday he was denounced again, this time for child abduction.

But the man escalated the tone of violence, also threatened the victim’s lawyer, Carmen Ochoa Pérez, and told “Kari” that he was going to pay someone to make her disappear.

“It makes me want to tell a cab… that you disappear for a loggerhead. So, that easy. You have a boyfriend, or you had (sic) a psychopathic husband, you know what I’m capable of, you know, that I’m capable of many things,” “F” told him in a call recorded by the victim and exhibited by the lawyer.

On Wednesday, they went to the Justice Center for Women hoping to get a “pulse of life”, but the MP who took their statement refused to listen to the audios.

The official said that it was only appropriate to admonish the accused, for whom there is already a restraining order so that he does not communicate with the victim.

The last straw was, the lawyer pointed out, that the agent scolded “Kari” for having answered the calls.

“He did not even listen to the audios and went to scold the victim, that’s why I also filed a complaint there with the (State Human Rights) Commission. The lady who was attending told him why she had answered the call.

“In a very aggressive tone, he tells her ‘it’s just that you too, ma’am, don’t help, why are you answering her?’ , accused Ochoa Pérez.

The lawyer spread the case on social networks and hopes that the Prosecutor’s Office will react as it should to the violence and risk suffered by “Kari”.