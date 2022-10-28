A man accused his ex-wife of seizing 441 thousand dirhams after she deceived him while the marital relationship was buying real estate for him in her country.

In the details, a “Gulf” man filed a lawsuit against his ex-wife, “of Arab nationality”, in which he demanded that she be obligated to pay him an amount of 441,000 dirhams and interest at 12.5% ​​and oblige her to pay fees and expenses and in return for fees, noting that the defendant was his wife and he had a child from her and while the The marital relationship handed her five checks in the amount of 441,000 dirhams at her request, in order to buy apartments and lands for him in her country. Contrary to the truth, she told him that she had purchased the apartments and lands in his name, but she did not provide proof of this, which prompted him to file his case, and attached a document to his claim with copies of checks and pictures of an account statement While the defendant did not appear despite her announcement.

During the consideration of the case, the court decided to direct the complementary oath to the plaintiff in the form (I swear by Almighty God that the checks that I handed over to the defendant and that I cashed in the amount of 441 thousand dirhams were in exchange for an agreement between me and the defendant to buy apartments and lands for my benefit in an Arab country and it was not for another reason, and that it was not She does what was agreed upon, and she did not hand me evidence that she had purchased what was agreed upon for my benefit, whether in my name or in the name of my son, and that the defendant’s responsibilities were occupied with me with the amount claimed, and God is a witness to what I say.” A session was scheduled to take the oath, but the plaintiff failed to attend.

For its part, the court clarified that it is stipulated in the first article of the Evidence Law that the plaintiff must prove his right and the defendant may deny it, noting that it had directed the complementary oath to the plaintiff and failed to appear on the specified date, and was devoid of complete evidence of the validity of his claim, and the court ruled By rejecting the case as it was and obligating the plaintiff to pay the expenses and fees.