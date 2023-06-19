Grayson, the 6-year-old boy struck by lightning, didn’t make it. After a month of hospitalization, he passed away forever

Their sad story has gone around the world. The small Grayson he died forever at the age of 6, after a month of agony. He joined his dad.

They were walking back to school hand in hand, it was a day like any other for Grayson and his dad Matthew Boggs. They had almost reached their home in Valley Mills, Texas, when a lightning hit them right in the head.

The man has lost his life instantlywhile the little one was transported to Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center, where he is died after a month of agony. The doctors tried to do what they could.

With them was also the older brother, who unfortunately witnessed the entire scene. He had moved away a few meters, because their house was nearby and it was preparing to return.

Grayson suffered a serious brain injury and his condition immediately appeared serious. The medical team did what they could, but he never recovered, every attempt was in vain. For a month he stayed attached to machinery, up to the saddest of decisions. Last Friday the socket was disconnected and he was declared dead.

Their sad story spread around the world, leaving immense sadness in the hearts of thousands of people.

Little Grayson is back in his dad’s arms

Grayson is free from all pain today and is back in his dad’s arms, together they continue to walk hand in hand through the streets of the immense Paradise. This is how their family members imagine them, bound by their infinite love.

He had just told his son how much he loved him when lightning struck him.

This it heartbreaking memory of the grandmother and mother of the man. Dad and son will continue to live in the hearts of all those who loved them and will continue to do so throughout their lives.