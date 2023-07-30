The drama in Rome, where a man suffering from dementia did not notice the death of his wife, a 69-year-old woman

A dramatic event has occurred in Rome in recent days and has shaken the entire community of the Testaccio district. A man, unfortunately affected by senile dementia, stayed for 4 or 5 days to watch over his wife, a 69-year-old female, not realizing she was deceased. The alarm was raised by the neighbors, alerted by the bad smell coming from the house.

Credit: ROME TODAY

A story of sadness and lonelinesswhich shocked everyone a Testacciohistoric district of the capital.

Some inhabitants of the area, feeling a bad smell coming from one of the nearby houses, alerted the authorities who immediately arrived on site to carry out the necessary checks.

The call came after the same neighbors, trying to call the homeowners and ring their doorbell, had not received no response.

Piazza Testaccio – Rome

THE Carabinieri of the Aventino station and the agents of the Stradale di Roma Centro entered the house and found in front of them a chilling scene.

On the bed in the master bedroom lay the lifeless body in an evident state of decomposition of a 69-year-old woman. Next to her, as if he were watching over her, her husband, an elderly man unfortunately suffering from senile dementia.

No violence against the body of the 69-year-old woman

The coronerwhich following an initial cadaveric examination he did not find no sign of violence on the lady’s body.

The investigations by the authorities are trying to understand what actually happened. The most accredited hypothesis, at the moment, is that man didn’t notice of the death of the woman, precisely because of her pathology.

