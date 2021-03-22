An Egyptian woman cut her aunt’s fingers and stabbed her with a machete in the head, according to what was reported by the Egyptian newspaper Al-Ahram.

“The medical team at Sohag Hospital continues its efforts to extract the cleaver from the victim’s head, after transferring it to the hospital,” the website said.

Today, Monday, the police forces in Qena seized the attacker.

The accident occurred in the village of “Al-Umrah”, affiliated to the “Abu Tasht” center, north of Qena governorate, on Sunday evening. And the cause of a quarrel between the two cohorts after a dispute between their children.

Investigations revealed that a quarrel that broke out between the two wives in the absence of the husband during his work, because of their children, developed into the first wife hitting the second 4 times in a row with a machete.