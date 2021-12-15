It is in severe conditions, hospitalized, la 10-year-old girl hit by a bus in the Piedmontese town of Dogliani, in the province of Wedge. The girl was crossing the road to reach her mother on the other side, when suddenly a public transport vehicle hit her in full, causing very serious injuries.

The terrible accident took place on the afternoon of Tuesday, December 14, 2021, in the city of Dogliani, in the province of Cuneo, in Piedmont. According to reports, the girl had gotten off the same bus that would hit her as she was crossing the street.

Across the street was Mom who was there waited. The bus had stopped right in front of home of the young girl to get her off. For reasons yet to be ascertained, the terrible impact took place a few moments later.

Rescuers arrived at the scene immediately of the accident. The doctors provided first aid, reporting that the injuries were from red code. For this reason they urgently transported her to the Regina Margherita hospital in Turin, via the 118 helicopter.

At the moment she remains hospitalized in the red code in the hospital of the Piedmontese capital, entrusted to the care of the pediatricians specialized. Hoping that his condition will improve soon.

10-year-old girl hit by a bus, trying to reconstruct the dynamics of the accident

The accident took place on the provincial road leading to Belvedere Langhe. The girl had got off the bus and was on the pedestrian crossing to cross when she was run over by the bus. It is not yet known exactly what happened.

The driver immediately rushed to his rescue, offering her help and giving support to the mother waiting for the rescuers, who promptly reached the scene of the accident to provide first aid and transfer the baby to the emergency hospital. It will be up to the police to rebuild theexact dynamics of the accident.