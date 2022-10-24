As a child it is believed that, upon reaching 30 years old, life will be almost fulfilled, because you will have a good job, a house, a partner and everything you wanted, however, in many cases all these things take time to arrive and frustrate people. This is exactly what a girl confessed, since she is about to turn three decades old and does not have a relationship.

The young woman who tearfully recounted her story is known in TikTok like @asanewa, He commented feeling very sad, because he would soon be 30 years old and because he has not obtained many things that he wanted to have at this age, sleeping is difficult for him.

“Turning 30 next year, I’m not married, I don’t have, I always go to bed with tears,” mentioned the woman in the video that went viral on TikTok.

The publication made many Internet users reflect who did not hesitate to leave some advice to the young woman. Many of them commented that the times of each person are different and therefore it was very normal for a person to have their life fulfilled at 20 years old or even achieve everything they always wanted at 50, because that is what happiness is all about.

“sister, I was only 35 last week, no children, no marriage. Late does not mean never”, “Stop crying honey, there is time for everything. I got married at 20, widowed at 34, but thank God I have beautiful sons”were some of the comments.