From: Maximilian Kettenbach

According to the information, the spider disappeared from such a banana box in a Penny supermarket in Krems/Austria. © Krems Volunteer Fire Department / Theo Arnetzeder

A spider has been keeping Austria’s Danube town of Krems in suspense for days. The Penny branch remains closed because the animal can potentially be deadly to humans.

Krems/Austria – After hours of hunting for an alleged lion in Berlin, a similar search operation is also being planned in Austria. However, this one could end less funny. Because experts fear that it is one in one Penny supermarket in Krems escaped spider is a banana spider. Their bite can be deadly.

The giant spider crawled out of a banana box last Tuesday morning, August 8, when the store manager and his staff were freshly preparing the goods. At around 7:30 a.m., they alerted the Krems volunteer fire brigade. The reports that the store manager described the spider as about four inches tall and black and red. It is therefore reasonable to assume that it is a banana spider.

Spider not found: Penny branch in Krems/Austria remains closed

Krems/Austria: The Penny market will remain closed until the spider is found. © Krems Volunteer Fire Department / Manfred Wimmer

However, the emergency services could not find the animal, but then arranged for all banana boxes to be collected and sealed with plastic. After a little over half an hour, the fire brigade was called off.

For security reasons, however, the market was closed – and still is. The message also appeared on Google. So customers have to keep shopping elsewhere. “The protection of customers has top priority,” it says. “A specialist is currently clarifying which species of spider it is,” said the Rewe Group loudly oe24.at with which Penny belongs. Until then, the branch will remain closed. If the group had not closed the branch, it would have been officially closed for security reasons, the Krems municipal administration also announced.

The temporary closure was even indicated on Google. © Screen shot Google

Poison from the banana spiders can be deadly – Austria’s Krems in concern

A pest controller was hired to search for the spider. In addition to the fire brigade, the police and, preventively, the Red Cross were also on duty. “There seems to be nothing that doesn’t exist. Fortunately, we are prepared for almost all eventualities,” says the commander of the Krems fire brigade, Gerhard Urschler.

The worries are great. If it is a banana spider, of which there are nine species, the venom can potentially kill humans in minutes.