The father asked that his daughter’s backpack be brought to class, to symbolize how much he wanted to return to school.

That series of dramatic events unfolded in a few moments. It was Monday evening, in a public park in Villongo, in the province of Bergamo. Some children in the municipal garden were pushing a swing, on which was Ritaj Lahmar, she girl of only 6 years old, who fell to the ground. The swing, coming back, hit her in the head, causing a head trauma so serious that it led to her death.

Ritaj lived with his family in Credaro, not far from where the tragedy occurred. Even though the intervention of thehelicopter rescuethere was really little to do. We proceeded immediately to hospitalization at the Papa Giovanni XXIII hospital in Bergamo. Here the doctors tried everything to save her, but the little girl died around 11 pm due to the cerebral hemorrhage caused by the blow she received.

There Ritaj’s motherpresent in that park, did not directly witness the accident. She arrived immediately after hearing the children’s screams. She was shocked by what happened, as you can imagine. The family is still in shock. “She was a sunny child, always happy, with a great desire to live,” said her aunt Mina, her father’s sister.

At the time of the tragedy, mother Fatima was only a few meters away from the swing. The little girl would have simply fallen but that height was fatally right to receive the blow of a swing that was coming back. The metal base of the swing hit her on the back of the head, with devastating consequences. All the children present were shocked and in tears, while Ritaj was already lying on the ground. Mother Fatima, questioned by the investigators, was unable to speak because she was so shocked.

Ritaj was the third of four children; her father Nabil, a warehouse worker, and her older brothers, aged 16 and 11, along with her little sister, aged 4, are devastated at this time. The little girl is said to have entered school soon and, as a cousin says, he couldn’t wait. The father asked that his daughter’s backpack be kept in the classroom in her honor, a symbolic gesture.

The swing was seized by the Bergamo Public Prosecutor’s Office and the Carabinieri, who carried out the surveys on site. Deputy Prosecutor Letizia Aloisio has launched an investigation for manslaughter but there are no suspects at the moment. The footage from the park’s surveillance cameras has already provided clear elements on the dynamics that led to the little girl’s death.