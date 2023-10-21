23-year-old girl discovers diagnosis after 10 years: “No one wanted to believe me, they said it was all inside my head”

The story of this one 23 year old girl has spread throughout the world. Zahra McDonald chose to tell what happened to her on social networks, with the hope of reaching as many people as possible.

An agony that began as a result of severe cramps, bleeding and mood swings. He was only 13 years old when he tried to tell his mother how he felt. But she didn’t believe her and neither did the doctors. Years and years of questions and discomfort, until a diagnosis arrived: endometriosis and ademoniosis.

Now the 23-year-old girl is undergoing treatment, but she cannot forget what should have been her best years. Those of a teenager who should have only thought about going to school, going out with friends and having all the first experiences of her life. But she was sick, due to the pain and because no one believed her.

They told me it was all in my head and that I had to live with it since I had nothing. I’m still so traumatized, today at 23, because no one understood, not even my mother. My symptoms were real and I now know they were caused by two different conditions. Endometriosis, a condition that causes bleeding and leads to infertility, and ademoniosis, a condition that causes a chronic inflammatory reaction characterized by thickening of the uterine wall.

A doctor, seeing her irregular menstrual cycle, prescribed Zahra la birth control pill at just 17 years old. But her periods lasted 14 days and returned after another 14 days. In 2022 she found herself bleeding every day, so she went to yet another doctor. First another disappointment, then came the truth about her condition.