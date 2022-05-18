She had become famous in the United States for her role as Charlene Darling in The Andy Griffith Show: goodbye to the great Maggie Peterson

The world of US television, in the last few hours, has learned with enormous sadness the disappearance of an actress who has always been much appreciated. She was Maggie Peterson and had become famous for her part of Charlene Darling in the series “The Andy Griffith Show”. She was 81 and 5 months ago she lost her husband, falling into a depression that ultimately compromised her health.

To give theannouncement i have thought of his death family membersexplaining that the actress died peacefully in her sleep, in her home in Colorado, surrounded by the affection of her loved ones.

There are several roles that Maggie Peterson has had over the course of her long career, but the one that made her most famous was that of Charlene Darling in the series “The Andy Griffith Show“. For the same TV series he also composed three songsbetween 1963 and 1964.

Last January he had lost the love of his life, the jazz musician Gus Mancuso, with whom she has been married for over 40 years and with whom she has lived in Los Angeles. Her family members explained that since Gus died, she has indulged in sadness, which ultimately undermined her health as well.

The post for the death of Maggie Peterson

In addition to his family, the news of Peterson’s death was also confirmed by theAndy Griffith Museum and from the actress’s official Facebook page.

The actress died peacefully in her sleep at the age of 81 with her family present. Maggie’s health deteriorated after her husband Gus died and we are relieved that we were able to move her home to be close to her family in her final days.

Then the post continues:

Maggie wanted this community to know how important it has been to her for the past three years. Although she was in Las Vegas and away from her family, your love and devotion to her helped her not feel alone.

“She often said she was incredulous at the admiration, letters and comments she continued to receive. This love has had a positive impact on her life and you have helped her in very difficult times“