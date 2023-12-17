Massive pulmonary thromboembolism: this would be the cause of Stefania Camela's death. A death that could probably have been avoided

Stefania Camela she could have been saved. This is what emerges from the results of the autopsy carried out on the 47-year-old from San Benedetto Del Tronto, who died in Milan at the beginning of the month after a simple nose operation. The cause of death was reported to be massive pulmonary thromboembolism.

It grows anger of Stefania Camela's friends and family, after the results of the autopsy examination carried out on the 47-year-old's body arrived.

The autopsy it was carried out in the morgue of the Milan polyclinic, on Wednesday morning, by the forensic doctors appointed by the prosecutor's office and in the presence of the experts appointed by all the parties involved. Doctor Giovanni Dell'Aquila participated for Stefania's family. Also present were the forensic medical experts appointed by the two doctors investigated for manslaughter.

There cause of death of Camela would have been one massive pulmonary thromboembolism. Which means that most likely, the woman's death could have been avoided with a prescription for a drug anticoagulantwhich Stefania did not take in the days following the operation.

The anger of Stefania Camela's partner

Michele SobilloStefania Camela's partner, who was with her in the Lombardy capital in the days in which the surgery took place and in which she tragically lost her life, cannot rest.

As reported by Rest Of The Pugthe man would have had a long dialogue with the coroner who carried out the autopsy examination and this would have asked him several questions.

Stefania couldn't wait to be able to breathe deeply, reopening the turbinates, but she was afraid of the anesthesia and the swabs to take after the operation. This is why she had chosen the Blumar Medica clinic in Milan. Because the surgeon had promised her that he would not intubate her and that she would not apply swabs.

The surgery in question, carried out at the end of November, seemed to have gone perfectly. Two days laterhowever, as Stefania and her partner left the Milanese hotel where they were staying, she collapsed.

Revived first by her companion and then by the 118 rescuers, who transported her to the Polyclinic, it passed away forever about two hours later.