The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi confirmed that the health sector in the emirate is free of these four products manufactured by Maiden Pharmaceuticals, which contain pollutants, according to the World Health Organization.
The Department of Health Abu Dhabi calls on all members of society, if any of these medicines are available to them, to not use them and to seek medical advice in the event of any adverse reactions appearing after their use.
