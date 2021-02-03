The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, “SEHA”, denied its relationship with a fabricated image of one of the “Corona” examination centers platforms in Abu Dhabi, which was tampered with by means of “Photoshop” and changed its written meaning in the English language.

“Stop the spread of germs”, after being tampered with, “stop the spread of Germans”.

In a blog post on her official Twitter account, “SEHA” said: The next picture that was circulated on social media is “Photoshop”, although we appreciate a good joke, “SEHA” wants to clarify that it is not related in any way to Shapes in this image, its message or its distribution. We love the Germans as much as we like all people.

For his part, the German ambassador to the UAE, Peter Fitcher, commented on the “SEHA” tweet, saying: “Thank you,” SEHA “. We laughed a lot about this, but since we greatly appreciate the” SEHA “company – especially its concern for our safety during Covid-19, we learned That this should be a joke, attached at the end of his tweet the Emirati and German flags.





