Case Tiziana Cantone, the hard video put back online. Who framed her?

The case reopens in a sensational way Tiziana Cantonethe investigation into the 31-year-old woman found lifeless in Naples in 2016. Despite warnings, sentences and a law against the revenge porn which should prevent it, – reads the Fatto Quotidiano – and despite the work of the team anti-piracy computer scientists who have been following the case for years in the interest of familyreappeared on a well-known red light site a video from the woman that you would committed suicide precisely for having learned of the diffusion of that footage. But now a parallel investigation has opened and it is suspected that Tiziana it may have been killed. He investigates for murder.

Horrible – the Fact continues – the presentation in English, which speculates on the drama. “The leaked video of the late Tiziana, that is committed suicide after his video was released on the Internet. They have been removed. Until now! Enjoy the movie! “, the translation. In the first five seconds the film is marked with the words” Tiziana Cantone “, but it would still have passed the filters anti-block, however easy to get around: that’s enough remove the tag or use another. And in the absence of an international framework on the subject, it is practically impossible Act against sites which they often lean into tax havens that bounce possible letters rogatory.

