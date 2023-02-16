Died by suicide at 17 by gang rape. but she turns out after 2 years

Suicidal death to 17 years just under two years after being forced to do group sexwhile the scene came filmed. It is the hypothesis of prosecutor of Palermo who had the notice of conclusion of the preliminary investigations served, an act that is a prelude to the request for referral to trialfor the two adults involved in the investigation. The little girl, whose lifeless body was found at the Rock Atenea of ​​Agrigentowhere it was from thrown into the voidhe had announced his gesture with a long e heartbreaking post Published on Facebook. “None of you know and will ever know what I’ve had to live with for a while now… What happened to me it could not be saidI could not and this secret inside me it’s eating me up“: thus began the long and poignant letter.

“I have tried – continues the outburst of the suicidal girl on social networks – a live with it and in some moments I could do it so well that I didn’t care, but never forget it.. And then I thought… Why do I have to put up with all the moments not, Which even if I don’t care, are stressful enough, if even when everything goes well and as I say, my thoughts are always there? I’m not a quitter, either weak personI am bossy, I always want to fall on my feet and I always want to have my way, but I can’t this time fight, because I will never be able to win it, however I can’t continue to live like thisindeed a fake Like this…”.

