Michela Scaboro was walking with her husband when she was struck by a sudden illness: rescue attempts were useless

She was walking with her husband and some friends on Isola dei Gabbiani, in the municipality of Ariano Polinese, when she was struck by a sudden illness. Michela Scaborooriginally from Treviso and resident in Istrana, lost her life at the age of 52.

Firefighters intervened in the area, which was difficult to reach. They arrived from Michela Scaboro with theaid of an inflatable boat.

Rescuers tried to resuscitate her, but it was already too late for the 52-year-old woman. They could do nothing to save her and were forced to declare the death before her husband’s incredulous eyes.

Michela was well known and respected in the municipality of Istrana. She was an employee and mother of three children aged between 12 and 19. Her husband is also well known in the area, Roberto is an architect who has collaborated for a long time with the municipal administration.

Numerous messages of condolence for Michela Scaboro

There are numerous messages that the man is receiving, also in support of his children, in this moment of excruciating pain. The entire community remembers Michela for the wonderful person she always proved to be, leaves an immense void in the hearts of all who knew her.

It is unclear whether an autopsy will be ordered. The exam could be fundamental for confirming what happened. The results could establish theexact cause of death by Michela Scaboro.

Messages of condolence and closeness also from all over Italy, after the news broke spread through social networks.

