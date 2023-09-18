The rescuers couldn’t do anything save the life of Pietro Stornioloa 34 year old man of Ficarazzi, in the province of Palermo, in Sicily. He was coming home from work by carwhen suddenly he had an illness while he was driving. The man, together with his wife, was expecting their fourth child, who will never know his father due to this tragic event.

According to what was reconstructed by the Carabinieri, Pietro Storniolo was returning home from work on the afternoon of Saturday 16 September. Suddenly he must have had an illness in the car: he barely had time to pull over, before his heart stopped forever.

The man, after having pulled over the car in Corso Umberto in Ficarazzi, a municipality in the province of Palermo, Sicily, got out of the car. He collapsed on the sidewalk and never got up again. A woman called for help immediately, even trying to help him.

The woman who witnessed the scene, and who saw the man pull over, get out of the car and then collapse on the ground, immediately understood that the situation was serious. Immediate call 118.

Rescuers promptly reached the place where the man was. The 118 personnel tried to resuscitate the 34-year-old, including with a long cardiac massage and resuscitation maneuvers. But there was nothing left for him to do.

Pietro Storniolo was about to become a father for the fourth time

The 34-year-old man worked as a bricklayer. That Saturday afternoon he was just coming home from work. He was married and the father of three children. The wife was expecting her fourth child, who will never know her father and who the woman will have to raise alone together with the other three children who lost their father.

Photo source from Pixabay

The entire community of Villabate, a municipality in the province of Palermo, where the man lived with his wife and children, rallies around the family of the 34-year-old bricklayer who flew to heaven too soon.