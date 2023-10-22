Struck by illness during physical education class, Giada Pollara died at the age of 15: she was in agony for 2 days

He lived an agony of 2 long days Giada Pollara and everyone hoped that he would recover, but in the end his heart stopped beating forever. The doctors’ attempts to keep her alive were of no avail after her timely admission to hospital.

They are all shocked and saddened by this sudden and heartbreaking loss. From what emerged the little girl he did not suffer from any previous pathologieswhich could lead to his death.

According to information released by some local media, the events occurred on the day of Wednesday 18 October. Precisely inside the Marisa Bellissario high school, of Inzagowhich is located in the province of Milan.

Giada was 15 years old and that day she was with her classmates having class physical education. They were all running and nothing unusual had ever happened until then.

However, it is suddenly that the girl is collapsed to the ground, losing consciousness. The teacher who witnessed the whole scene immediately responded alerted the health workers, who arrived on site in just a few minutes.

Hence the timely admission of the 15-year-old to the hospital Pope John XXIII of Bergamo. They arranged for her to be transported to the ward intensive care.

The death of Giada Pollara after a sudden illness

For 48 long hours the doctors tried to do everything possible and his loved ones also hoped to be able to receive him Good news. Which unfortunately never happened.

Giada on Friday 20 October, he lost his life. That sudden illness that struck her did not leave her in the end escape. Now given his young age and what happened, there are so many people saddened by this serious loss. The same principal of the school said: