Viareggio, she chases the thief who stole her purse and runs him over

She chases the thief who stole her purse, runs him over and kills him by running over him with the SUV “two or three times”: this is what happened in Viareggio last Sunday night.

The security cameras that captured the terrible scene nailed the woman, Cinzia Dal Pino, a 65-year-old entrepreneur.

The victim was Said Malkoun, 47, a homeless Algerian. The man allegedly stole the 65-year-old’s purse, who then drove her car to track down the thief.

Once spotted on a sidewalk in Darsena, in via Coppino, he allegedly accelerated and hit the man on purpose. In the impact, the victim ended up crushed against the window of a shop while the woman allegedly drove her car over the man’s body several times. The woman then allegedly got out of the SUV, picked up her purse and then disappeared.

The 47-year-old died in hospital due to his injuries while Cinzia Dal Pino, tracked down thanks to the footage captured by security cameras, was arrested and is now accused of voluntary homicide.