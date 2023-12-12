Buckley continued, in her interview with the “Sky News Arabia” website, that “SHE Changes Climate” is a campaign that began since the United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP26) with the aim of supporting women leaders to address the climate crisis, and push towards more climate ambition and getting rid of harmful climate impacts. In all countries of the world.

Buckley believes that “COP28, which was held in the UAE, witnessed great progress, as the UAE climate negotiations team includes about 63 percent of women, noting that they support nearly 300 teams interested in climate around the world, to highlight through them their leadership role in addressing the climate crisis.” In their country.

The founder of the “SHE Changes Climate” campaign believes that women rise by lifting each other up, creating strong alliances that help them raise their voices, creating collective actions and leveraging positive impacts for people and the planet, noting that the campaign has strong networks in Switzerland and the United Kingdom, and they have entered a number of Recently countries such as Nepal, India and Kenya, and the next ambition is to have women from Brazil, Indonesia and a number of other countries join.

Buckley added in her interview with Sky News Arabia:

At COP28 we called for natural ecosystems (oceans, forests and lands) to be protected in order to mitigate negative climate impacts.

At the conference, we highlighted the need to fund women-led initiatives, diversity and inclusion, achieve a 50:50 balance in negotiations, and provide more space for youth and indigenous people.

The world is facing a climate emergency with the average temperature rising to +1.4 degrees, while the Paris Agreement goal is to keep it below 1.5, so we are approaching the maximum.

The year 2023 is the hottest on record in human history, and climate-related disasters will increase in frequency and severity, hitting the poorest people hardest.

We must reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least 43% by 2030, reaching peak global emissions and reaching carbon neutrality as soon as possible.

It is urgent that countries decarbonize the energy system, which accounts for 75% of global greenhouse gas emissions.

The poorest countries need access to finance, so they can adapt and deal with the impacts of climate change.

During the past few days, the campaign hosted in the women’s pavilion at COP28 a number of women leaders from all over the world, including Ambassador Catherine Stewart from Canada, Ana Villalobos from Costa Rica, Mary Robinson from Ireland, Maria Fernanda Espinosa from Spain, and partners of the Dandelion Project, along with dozens of leaders. From women from all over the world, to come up with climate solutions, and to accelerate action on solutions after the end of the COP.

Buckley stressed that there is constant communication with the general public through the media and various social media accounts to explain why climate action is important, as every citizen has a role to play, noting that only about 1% of climate funding goes to initiatives led by women, and that percentage must reach To 50%.