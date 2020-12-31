For a long time Germany was a hot topic in Italy – and the face of it was Chancellor Angela Merkel. But at the turn of the year the wind turned completely.

Migration dispute or euro crisis: For a long time, large parts of Italy looked up with displeasure at Germany.

During the Corona year this changed. The most important newspaper in the country chose Chancellor Angela Merkel even one of the "Women of the Year 2020".

The reason for the change in mood is quite clear. Either way, the turnaround marks a pleasant normality.

Munich / Rome – In itself it is wonderful news: Around 75 years after World War II there is in the EU apparently no more hardened enemy images. Which neighboring country is popular or unpopular – it just depends on the current political climate.

The appropriate current example for diagnosis is Italy. And Germany too Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU). For a long time, the Federal Republic was a nuisance to a large part of mainstream opinion in the country. First the Euro crisis, then the faults of the first corona wave, in Germany one Export stop for goods urgently needed in Italy. But the wind turned fast and powerful: Italy’s largest daily newspaper, the Corriere della Sera, recently voted Merkel one of the “Women of the Year”.

Angela Merkel suddenly “Woman of the Year” in Italy: Chancellor now savior of European democracy

In the accompanying article, the paper does not skimp on praise. The Chancellor “changed Europe in the pandemic,” it says. She is at least in some of theirs 15 years as chancellor been the “greatest leader on the global stage”.

According to the report, Merkel earned respect in Italy for the Germans among others Coping strategy in the corona crisis – even if doubts about this ultimately increased. Even more important, however, was obviously the inner-European crisis course. Specifically, the EU rescue package worth billions.

Germany “held the Europeans together and persuaded them to set up a massive joint reconstruction fund,” writes Corriere della Sera. And – no half measures – so that “a solution to defend democracy across the continent” is achieved.

Angela Merkel: The image of Germany in Italy changed abruptly – “German hegemony” is no cause for concern

The leading medium does not stand alone with this view. So reported the German Italy correspondent the taz, Michael Braun, he has received orders from the Italian media for jubilant Merkel portraits. A debate website had requested a text “that tells us that she is the only world-class leader far and wide”.

Braun also quoted a comment from the newspaper Il Foglio from May. Under the headline “Merkel and the miracle of Germany that has become good”, the paper judged that “German hegemony” was for the first time in a long time “a process that is not viewed with concern”.

Germany’s image in Italy turns massively: Austria is now under criticism

Opinions that were only a few months ago seem almost forgotten. Even if the Corriere admits that Merkel is neither flawless nor “a saint” – recently there was a completely different tone of voice. Still used in April Populist Matteo Salvini the mood and etched: “We get nothing from Germany – except for two fingers pressed in the eyes.” In the dispute over the “Corona Bonds”, the well-known actor Tullio Solenghi accused Germany in a highly regarded video of being “cold-hearted” and “arrogant” to act. And issued a warning in June Giuseppe Conte Merkel, he is the one who “keeps the books” in Italy.

In the meantime, other alliances have solidified in the EU: Most recently Germany, France and Italy amicably. Sometimes it is left behind Austria, the the EU corona package in the summer together with the “thrifty” northerners almost toppled. Some people suspected a return carriage in the dispute over skiing fun over Christmas.

It is possible that this picture will change again at the next major EU gossip, whether it is about migration or further monetary aid. But that also speaks for a certain normality among friends: Bavaria and Berlin for example, are sometimes in a clinch – and then pull together again. And even in the course of a single big one Corona crisis. (fn)

