After the mass parties in Hamburg’s Stadtpark, a 21-year-old is now sick with the dangerous Corona Delta variant! Is a mass outbreak looming now?

Hamburg – After the Mass parties in the Hamburg city park on the past weekends* now comes the hammer! A young woman who lived in the night from Saturday to Sunday, June 20, 2021 Hamburg city park* was partying, is ill with the dangerous Corona Delta variant. Laboratory results have now shown this. The young woman was in closer contact with a group of 20 people. People drank alcohol, hugged and danced together. The health authority is currently in the process of identifying all contact persons. It turns out that the 21-year-old was also a guest in a restaurant! More about the possible delta eruption in Hamburg* You can read it at 24hamburg.de. * 24hamburg.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.