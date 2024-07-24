Although the hypothesis of illness is the most accredited, Linda Zannaro’s parents want to dispel any doubts regarding the causes that led to their daughter’s death

The outcry over the tragic and sudden death of Linda Zennarothe 21-year-old girl who died during the night between Saturday and Sunday at Alberoni, on the Lido of Venice.

investigations into the death of Linda Zennaro

There are several hypotheses still being examined by the police regarding the precise causes that led to the death of the young woman from Mestre. With her that evening was also her boyfriend who, according to the reconstructions carried out, alerted the rescue services once he realized the difficulty of his girlfriend in re-emerging from the water.

Linda Zennaro’s Parents’ Desire for Clarity

The most widely accepted hypothesis at the moment regarding the causes of the young woman’s death remains that of sudden illness. This hypothesis, however, does not satisfy Linda’s parents at all, who intend to get to the bottom of the investigation and obtain clear and incontrovertible answers.

These are the words of Linda Zennaro’s father and mother, Roberto And Rossella Zennaro reported by The Gazette:

“Our daughter didn’t go to the rave, she was alone with her boyfriend near the Rocchetta Lighthouse, sitting and joking in a 50-centimeter-deep pool of internal water. If she had been at the party with other people, she wouldn’t have died.”

And they went on to say that:

“We think it was a sudden illness, we are waiting for the autopsy to tell us what kind of illness it was. It is impossible to drown in a canal and Linda knew how to swim.”

An investigation has been opened

There Venice Prosecutor’s Office has decided to open an investigation aimed at understanding the precise causes of Linda’s death.

The public prosecutor has instructed the medical examiner to proceed with theautopsy on the young woman’s body. An examination that should shed light on Linda’s psychophysical conditions at the time of her death.

From the investigations still in progress it has emerged, among other things, that on the large free beach of Alberoni, during the night of the Redeemer, a unauthorized rave party with around three thousand people from all over Italy.