Drama in New Jersey: due to the bullying she was forced to suffer, Adriana Kuch takes her own life at 14

He decided to take his own life Adriana Kuch, the 14-year-old who unfortunately had been suffering serious episodes of malice from her classmates for some time. Her parents are now demanding that justice be done to her.

There are so many people who are showing in recent days nearness to his family, shocked by the sudden loss. Adriana actually in the previous weeks had denounced all at the school, but they hadn’t taken it seriously.

The facts began on the day of Thursday 1 February. The teenager had gone to class as usual that morning, at Ocean County School, in New Jersey.

The companions who had targeted her, after having surrounded her in the corridor, started to beat her. One of them filmed everything and published the video on social media.

Since then, many people have had it mocked and teased. In fact, for Adriana the humiliation suffered was really too much and she was no longer able to bear it.

A few days later, he decided to take his own life in his bedroom. When her parents found her and alerted her emergency services, there was nothing left for her to do. Health workers found her excruciating death.

The truth behind the disappearance of Adriana Kuch

The family is now demanding justice. The Pope she said that her daughter had reported to the school what she suffered every day and no one ever has taken seriously. They have never done anything to stop his comrades. His father said in an interview:

Someone thinks it’s fun to beat up defenseless people and post the videos on social media. They hit her with a bottle of water, but what hurt my daughter was the embarrassment and humiliation she suffered even in the following days.

The school for its part says that they actually believed they were alone stunts of boys of that age. They never would have guessed it heartbreak that the young woman was experiencing.

Now only the investigations will shed light on the sad story.