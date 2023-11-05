A European immigrant who moved to the United States Together with her husband, she told what her experience was like in the North American territory.. In his story, he highlighted some things he doesn’t like about his home, both in terms of the American system and the treatment he received from other people.

The person who tells the story is Oana Adamopoulos, a Romanian woman who lived in Italy for much of her life. After meeting her husband, a Greek-American, the man was offered a job in Washington, DC. Against this background, they both made the decision to move to the United States. Since their arrival, they have noticed strong changes regarding their what he knew, as he told Insider.

Things you didn’t like about the United States

As soon as she arrived, Oana already felt the cultural change. According to what she said, she had problems with how people treated her, which he defined as “distant.” Although she managed to make friends from DC, she stated that these types of attitudes are more typical of the city than of the country in general.

A few years after her arrival, she became pregnant and decided to sell the food business she had opened in the city. When investigating, She was surprised that women in the United States have eight weeks of paid maternity leave, something she considered insufficient. compared to what I knew about Europe.

Along the same lines, he also criticized the cost of health and stated that even a minor visit can end up in a very large bill. “It still seems strange to me that you can’t get basic health services for free or at an affordable rate, like in Europe,” he said.

He criticized several characteristics of the United States Photo: Oana Adamopoulos (Courtesy Insider)

Finally, Oana, who after her first experience in Washington DC now lives in Florida, criticized the American lifestyle, who according to their vision are too focused on work, and the cost of university. Looking to the future, she assured that if her daughter considers going to Europe to study, she will accompany her on the move.