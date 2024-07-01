A truly heartbreaking episode is what happened in the early morning today, Monday 1st July. Unfortunately a 25 years old she lost her life in the municipality of Fasano, because the elevator cabin did not go up after she called him.

Of course, the details on the incident are still few and fragmentary, as it happened only a few hours ago. Unfortunately, we know that the girl was only 25 years old and that the Fire Brigade is now working to find her. recover his body.

According to initial information released by some local media, the tragedy occurred around 7am today, Monday 1 July. Precisely in one of the popular buildings located in via Saragat, in the municipality of Fasanowhich is located in the province of Brindisi. The girl was at fourth floor of that building, but it is still unclear why he was there.

But when suddenly, something truly heartbreaking happened. The young woman would appear to have called the elevator, since she had to DESCENDbut when the elevator door opened, she was fallen into the void, up to the first floor of that building. From what some media writes, the cabin would not go back up.

The heartbreaking death of the 25-year-old who fell into the elevator shaft

The Carabinieri, the health workers and with them also the Fire Brigade immediately intervened on site. The latter are currently working to succeed recover the girl’s body, which unfortunately fell He did not make it.

Since the tragedy occurred only a few hours ago, the news that has emerged is still few and fragmentary. We don’t even know the identity of the young victim.

The only thing that is known about her is that… he worked in some B&Bs in the area, where he was responsible for cleaning the rooms. Only the next few hours will be the necessary ones and rebuild all the contours of this heartbreaking story.

