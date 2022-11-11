What happened in Ancona shocked the entire community. A’elderly woman 78-year-old was found lifeless in her apartment after a worried call from her daughter.

A strong earthquake hit the Marche, so the daughter decided to call her mother, for make sure he was okay. As the newspapers explain, their relationships were no longer the same as before, due to some character differences. The woman lived in her house alone and had no departures in the town of Ancona.

When she hasn’t received an answer, the woman has called 112 and asked a patrol to go check it out. No one answered the door, so the Fire Department have forced the lock. And that was when the sad discovery came. The 78-year-old woman had been dead for at least two monthshis lifeless body was in an advanced state of decomposition.

The neighbor of the 78-year-old woman

To the microphones of the television broadcast Life liveintervened a neighbor. The man explained that he lately felt a strange smell on the landingbut he was convinced it was garbage.

He later revealed that he last saw her a September. She was well known in the neighborhood, yet no one noticed her absence for two months. No one suspected that something might have happened to her.

The discovery came only after an earthquake, which it did worry about the daughter.

The 78-year-old woman was originally from Salerno, but had been living alone in Ancona for years. With her daughter i reports had cooled and they weren’t used to hearing from each other often. But after the violent shock, the woman wanted to make sure her mother was okay.

It would seem, according to what was widely known, that the death occurred for natural causes. The body has already been returned to the family, who will be able to organize his last farewell.