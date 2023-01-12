The Lady. she burst into tears when she learned the real amount of the winnings.

Italians are a people who love to try their luck. There are so many who love to have fun playing the various lotteries to try to take home a nice cash win. One of the most popular games are definitely the Scratch and win, these coupons for amounts ranging from 1 to 20 euros which allow you to take home even more than 1 million euros.

The scratch card winnings they are not rare and very often news of considerable winnings comes out all over Italy. Since figuring out the actual winnings is not obvious and very often it is difficult, many ask for the help of the tobacconist to understand if and how much they have won.

Source: web

A bit like what happened in a tobacconist’s Ugento in the province of Lecce. A few days ago a regular customer bought a coupon as often happens and took it home. Shortly after she returned asking the manager to check the ticket that she may have won 100 euros.

In reality, when the electronic check was performed, the terminal gave a higher payout as a result: no longer 100 euros but a good 10 thousand euros.

Source: web

“She is a regular customer of ours and as usual she returned to the bookshop after having scratched the ticket at home, to let us check it, as always. She thought she had won 100 euros, but she wasn’t even so sure. Then, when we ascertained her winnings through an app and communicated it to her, she didn’t believe us. She was like, ‘Are you kidding me?’ – said the tobacconist.

But in reality it was no joke and in front of this wonderful news the woman burst into tears. “In front of our insistence, however, she took the ticket in her hand and burst into tears. She and she went away” – always said the owner.

Source: web

“When she came back after a few days, she told me she hadn’t slept at night, that she was even sick. How did I resist the temptation to pocket it? Because I’ve never had one, yet it would have been easy for me, being an elderly person too. Everyone wants money, our sector is in full crisis, but – in addition to the tobacco shop – I also inherited honesty from my parents” – he was keen to clarify.

In fact, being an elderly person, the owner could very simply confirm the prize of 100 euros and pocket the remaining 9,900 euros. But that wasn’t the case because honesty is something you can’t buy.