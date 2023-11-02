An unexpected event occurred in Australia, when A woman got onto an airport runway and approached a plane. Although the circumstances were not clarified, speculation is that she had arrived late for her flight and went to the aircraft to demand to be let on. Fortunately, the pilot managed to stop in time and no one was injured. The situation was recorded by a witness at the scene.

Everything happened specifically at the Canberra airport, the capital of the oceanic country. There, passengers on a QantasLink airline flight bound for the city of Adelaide were surprised when, after taxiing on the runway, the plane suddenly stopped, according to local media. 9News. The surprising reason for the delay was later reported and shown on social networks.

She went onto the runway to stop the plane that was leaving without her

According to what witnesses reported, A woman ran past airport security until she got onto the runway. Surprisingly, he managed to do it with relative ease and reached the aircraft without any major difficulties. Among the passengers watching the scene from inside the terminal, stupefaction reigned.

The images captured by one of the witnesses correspond to the end of the sequence. After approaching the plane and the pilot having to suddenly brake before taking off, the alleged passenger walked around the aircraft and walked calmly back towards the airport.

Although it was not clarified in detail, at least publicly, the hypothesis that the authorities handle about the case is that the protagonist of the dangerous scene missed the flight and had that reaction with the intention of stopping it or at least attracting attention. After the incident, which occurred on Wednesday afternoon, the woman was arrested.