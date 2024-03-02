You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
I couldn't believe what I had found.
TikTok @shopieee.327
A regular purchase turned into the best of your life.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
In United States, a woman who is a fan of shopping in second-hand stores He shared through his social networks what so far seems to be the best acquisition of his life. For just US$24, he took home a watch from a renowned luxury brand.
The stroke of luck occurred last month, when TikTok user @shopieee.327 took on the task of document your purchases at a thrift store in the US, and then share it with your followers. She never imagined what she would find.
The luxury piece hidden in a second-hand store in the United States
In the video you can hear the young woman narrate how just the day before she had shared a video in which she told about the Gucci watches that I had in mind, and that day I had finally found one. The surprising thing was that you It cost only US$24, so I had doubts regarding the authenticity of the piece, and asked his followers to help him find out if it was real. When he got home and investigated in more detail on the Internet, he noticed that it was a completely original piece.
This surprising discovery did not go unnoticed, as her friends and followers confirmed the woman's suspicion. Through her comments, they explained to her that The stamp on the back of the watch indicated that it was an original Gucci piece.
This is a analog vintage model from the Italian fashion housewhich also It could be obtained second-hand through eBay, but for the amount of US$89.50. In addition to this discovery, women constantly visit second-hand stores to promote eco-friendly fashion, and of course, saving money.
