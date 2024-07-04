A woman in the United States who shares content on her social networks He bought several packages of lost mail for US$1and when he received them at home he could not believe what they contained, because They were all worth much more than what he paid.

Sarah Grace, “a YouTuber trying to be a TikToker,” as she describes herself on her social media profile, uploaded a video in which she emotionally recounted what happened while recording what she found in the boxes: “I bought lost mail packages for $1 each”.

The first thing he discovered was a Canary View indoor security camera that he said was estimated to be worth $100 approximately; it also showed that the package included the gadget’s cables and accessories.

In another box he discovered an Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max cell phone case, which he estimated to be worth US$60Another of the finds that stood out was an Amazon Echo Show speaker, which can be purchased online for $100.

But this was not all, as he also said that he received other accessories such as a wireless speaker, a ring light for your videos and another cell phone case.

Lost mail packages in the United States

The Lost mail packages refer to postal items that do not reach their destination. expected. These packages can be lost for a number of reasons, including errors in the address, damage to the package, logistical problems at sorting centers, or theft.

In the United States, unclaimed or lost packages that cannot be returned to their sender, which is why they are often sold through auctions or liquidation sales on internet sites.