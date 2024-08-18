For many, planning a wedding is an exciting time. However, most find that they will have to shell out large amounts of money if they want to have the celebration of their dreams, so it is best to find some tricks to save money, and A TikToker shared her opinion on whether buying a dress from the Shein store can be a way to look good without spending a lot.

According to the criteria of

Wedding dress costs can be exorbitant. Although the price varies greatly due to the brand, type of fabric, and details, It is certain that most brides will spend a good amount of dollars for something they will wear only once.That’s why Sophie Cook decided to try online shopping.

Due to her limited budget, she decided to order wedding dresses from Shein to get married next year. This is despite the fact that there are many stories of people who order something from the online store and end up truly disappointed. But that didn’t stop the bride-to-be, whose TikTok account is @iamsimplyysophie, from ordering a variety of dresses that she modeled through the social network.

To the surprise of many, all the models tested looked pretty good. In fact, the bride looked pretty excited about each of the dresses. Still, she asked her followers to give their opinions on the designs to help her choose the best one.

The bride-to-be did not share what dress she will wear to walk down the aisle, but without a doubt, made it clear that Shein is an option to acquire a good model for a great day.

How much do Shein wedding dresses cost?

Although Shein has multiple options to choose from if you are looking for a wedding dress.Sophie Cook’s video can give you an idea about the designs and prices.

The first of them had a floral lace corset and a loose A-line skirt. It was about the more expensive with a price of US$162. The next one was a satin dress with a large slit on the side of the thigh that, he said, cost US$72.

Another one was a long one-shoulder model and a bow at the top with a cost of US$48. Finally, The last dress had details on the shoulders and an organza fabric that It cost US$54.