TikTok user Emmali (@emmalifaith) discovered her followers by sharing a video revealing her recent acquisition: a dazzling wedding dress that he bought for only US$25 at a discount store . What I didn't know was that he was actually a walking gem.

In the video, Emmali explained that when researching the original price of the dress online, This amounted to about US$6,200 . The designer behind the masterpiece is Galia Lahav, internationally recognized for her haute couture creations. Emmali highlighted the exclusivity of the brand by mentioning that Paris Hilton and Beyoncé have worn Galia Lahav dresses at important events.

The user shared details of the dress, highlighting the combination of pearls and rhinestones that adorn the garment. Although Emmali confessed at the time that she still has no immediate plans for engagement or marriage, she considers her find destined and highlights the irony of fate in finding a designer jewel at such an affordable price.

The video generated a wave of enthusiasm among Emmali's followers, who They praised his cleverness in finding such a valuable bargain . Comments such as “that must be the best US$25 you have ever spent” and “it's a designer, not just a brand” reflect the emotion of his followers, in said video, which already has more than 5,400,000 views.

Who is Galia Lahav?



Galia Lahav, The creative mind behind Emmali's dress, she is a prominent Israeli fashion designer known for her exquisite haute couture wedding dress designs. Her brand is managed under the same name and has achieved international renown, dressing various celebrities, including JLO, Nadie Ferreira and Paris Hilton.

The designer is distinguished by her creations that incorporate details such as elaborate lace and fitted silhouettes, highlighting femininity and elegance in each piece. Galia Lahav continues to be a leading figure in the bridal fashion industry, capturing luxury in each of her designs.

One of the dresses Paris Hilton wore at her wedding was by designer Galia Lahav

Emmali's purchase took a turn when she revealed that, just a few days ago, she received a marriage proposal . She shared the moment when her now fiancé asks her to marry him.

Under the caption “I can finally wear my $25 dress from Galia Lahav!”, Emmali celebrated the double joy of getting engaged to her loved one and doing so in a dress from a renowned couture designer. The publication generated even more enthusiastic comments from her followers, who celebrated the love story and the unexpected discovery of this beautiful dress.