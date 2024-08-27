According to the criteria of
The woman filled Two bags with beauty and care products for her daughterbut the funny thing is that he did it with all the “dupe” products, very well known in Dollar Tree, for having a price of US$1.25 and have a quality similar to that of the leading brands. Each of the chosen products has that low price.
That is, in both bags he would have spent between US$15 to US$20each. It is estimated that these prices in other stores, with top brand products, but with similar qualitywould cost between US$50 and US$80depending on the products chosen.
Mom’s Choice Products at Dollar Tree
Samantha Anchia caused a great stir on social networks for these tips so that Many mothers can save a lot of money. Among the chosen products, included cleaning wipes from Global Beauty Care, for only US$1.25, when at Walmart A similar product costs almost US$10.
On the other hand, the woman bought something to combat what always worries teenagers: acne. The influencer mother chose the blemish patches from B-Pure, for just US$1.25. This product in a store like Amazon, It costs more than US$6.25.
#bought #daughters #school #supplies #Dollar #Tree #saved
Leave a Reply