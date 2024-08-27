USA and in the face of this, Families decide to save as much as possible in school supplies for their children. The best option, or at least the most shared on social networksis to visit Dollar Tree and take advantage of the incredible promotions it has. The return to school is already a reality in much ofand in the face of this,in school supplies for their children. The best option, or at least the most shared on social networks , and take advantage of the incredible promotions it has.

A TikTok user shared on her account how he managed to acquire a complete package back to school for her teenage daughter, at a good price. The title of her video was: “Let’s make some back to school packs for teens with this summer’s viral finds”. Among the products chosen, she included school supplies and some personal care items.

The woman filled Two bags with beauty and care products for her daughterbut the funny thing is that he did it with all the “dupe” products, very well known in Dollar Tree, for having a price of US$1.25 and have a quality similar to that of the leading brands. Each of the chosen products has that low price.

That is, in both bags he would have spent between US$15 to US$20each. It is estimated that these prices in other stores, with top brand products, but with similar qualitywould cost between US$50 and US$80depending on the products chosen.

Mom’s Choice Products at Dollar Tree



Samantha Anchia caused a great stir on social networks for these tips so that Many mothers can save a lot of money. Among the chosen products, included cleaning wipes from Global Beauty Care, for only US$1.25, when at Walmart A similar product costs almost US$10.

On the other hand, the woman bought something to combat what always worries teenagers: acne. The influencer mother chose the blemish patches from B-Pure, for just US$1.25. This product in a store like Amazon, It costs more than US$6.25.