Then, in dialogue with The US Sun, He explained that what happened was disgusting. and that “I really wanted to vomit. I couldn’t help it, I threw the packages on the floor and the worms fell on my feet.” In the videoEmma Coaddecided to separate them into a white plate so that their size can be appreciated.
The video quickly It went viral and was flooded with comments. One user said that after watching the video, she ran to empty the cart of the order she was placing. To which the young woman replied: “I will never ask for more”.
SheIn’s response to the viral video
Quickly, the young woman decided to contact Shein via email expecting a refund or something similar. “Unfortunately, I was told in emails that it was not their fault and that they were not responsible,” Emma told US Sun.
Then, He clarified that they will not give him any money backa situation that “makes me very angry that they don’t give me no compensation. And clearly, they should be smart enough to do so considering how popular my TikTok has become.”
Given this situation, They consulted Shein about the situation they experienced and assured that they started an immediate investigation. “We are in contact with the customer and offered a full refund,” they said. However, The girl did not clarify on her networks if this was so.
