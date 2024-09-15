Online shopping They are something very common these daysbut sometimes they happen unforeseen events or things that do not arriveHowever, what happened to this girl goes one step further. On her TikTok account, shared a horrific experience that he found when he opened the package from the Shein store.

The young girl bought online at the fashion store a denim skirt and clothes from the Missguided line, but when she opened the packaging 3 live worms fell“All I wanted was my clothes, but instead these bugs appeared in the package,” he wrote along with the video and several vomiting emojis.

Then, in dialogue with The US Sun, He explained that what happened was disgusting. and that “I really wanted to vomit. I couldn’t help it, I threw the packages on the floor and the worms fell on my feet.” In the videoEmma Coaddecided to separate them into a white plate so that their size can be appreciated.

The video quickly It went viral and was flooded with comments. One user said that after watching the video, she ran to empty the cart of the order she was placing. To which the young woman replied: “I will never ask for more”.

SheIn’s response to the viral video



Quickly, the young woman decided to contact Shein via email expecting a refund or something similar. “Unfortunately, I was told in emails that it was not their fault and that they were not responsible,” Emma told US Sun.

Then, He clarified that they will not give him any money backa situation that “makes me very angry that they don’t give me no compensation. And clearly, they should be smart enough to do so considering how popular my TikTok has become.”

Given this situation, They consulted Shein about the situation they experienced and assured that they started an immediate investigation. “We are in contact with the customer and offered a full refund,” they said. However, The girl did not clarify on her networks if this was so.