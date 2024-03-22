Do shopping at second hand stores and on sale it is a great alternative if you want to get clothes that are still in good condition and at a competitive price. However, when in addition to the above finds a treasure almost without tryingthe event immediately goes viral, as happened to this woman in Texas.

The protagonist of this story is called Kansas Michalke, a faithful thrift store shopper, who couldn't believe she had found an incredible evening dress in perfect condition for only US$15. The surprise did not end there, since upon researching a little more about the brand, she realized that it was a vintage piece by the designer. Oleg Cassini, one of Grace Kelly and Jacqueline Kennedy's favorite designers.

The dress was made with sequins and pearls. Although the woman was unable to find a similar piece on the internet, it is estimated that the cost of a piece with similar finishes online costs approximately US$2,000.

Of course, The woman soon shared the discovery with her more than 640,000 followers.who have repeatedly thanked the content creator for offering advice on making big purchases with little money in second-hand stores.

Who was Oleg Cassini, the designer of the piece found in the Texas thrift store



He is a talented man who was born in 1913 in Paris, France, son of the Russian Count and Countess Loiewski-Cassini. He worked as a designer for different productions in Hollywood, where he dressed stars such as Veronica Lake, Jayne Mansfield, Audrey Hepburn, Rita Hayworth, Lana Turner, Marilyn Monroe and Grace Kelly. Without a doubt, one of her most memorable achievements is having been named style secretary by Jacqueline Kennedyfor whom he created an image of American elegance that is now known as the “Look Jackie.”