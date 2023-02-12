As part of her successful “Isla Divina Tour”, singer-songwriter Gloria Trevicarried out this weekend a fabulous concert in Merida, Yucatan state, Mexico, where he delighted thousands of fans with his greatest hits such as “Everyone is looking at me”, “With your eyes closed”, “Hair loose”, “You did not want to hurt me” and many more. The Cuban star Niurka Marcoswas in the front row enjoying the show of her dear friend, with whom she had a emotional reunion.

On several occasions, Niurka She has stated that she is a very close friend of Gloria Trevi and that she has been on important dates for the singer, such as the birthdays of her sons Ángel Gabriel and Miguel Armando. With the reunion witnessed by thousands of fans, it was found that, indeed, both have a very special friendship.

In a part of her concert, Gloria Trevi invited the so-called “Señora escándalo” to the stage, who had her feelings on the surface. Being face to face with the singer, she couldn’t help but cry; to the cheers of the fans, they melted into a brotherly hug. “Chingonas, chingonas, chingonas!” Shouted the audience.

La Trevi expressed that at a very difficult moment in her life, Niurka was one of the few people who believed in her.. “I love her very much, because when I was in a black hole and many people thought that I was not going to get up, she believed in me, she put her shoulder on me, she stood up, when many people criticized you for supporting me.” For her part, the ex-wife of television producer Juan Osorio (father of his son Emilio), asked life to have more glory“we need you, I love you.”

In their respective social networks, Gloria Trevi and Niurka They shared with their followers this beautiful reunion in Mérida, Yucatán. “It is beautiful to receive so much love from you and such a sincere and warm hug from Niurka, too many beautiful emotions,” the interpreter expressed. “My personal friend for life, we need you for so much love that you give us, your songs heal our souls,” replied the actress from Havana, Cuba.

This is how the fans of this pair of powerful women reacted: “how beautiful, blessings to both of you, although Niurka has always been scandalous, she has a heart of gold”, “in case they doubted that she was her personal friend and had been in all the her children’s birthday”, “Niurka we love you all Gloria fans, thank you for your support”, “it is demonstrated that a woman as intense as Niurka does not make her bad, it makes her genuine how to know who does, who doesn’t and who ever”, and many more comments.