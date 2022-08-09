A man who cheated on his girlfriend into believing he was a millionaire footballer and had a contract with a historic club in Spain so that it would give him 34 million pesos, he was sentenced to two years in prison for the crime of fraud, according to the sentence of the Fourth Section of the Provincial Court of the city of Valencia.

The defendant must return that amount to the victim, to whom he even showed a false employment contract and bank statement. However, the defendant has been acquitted of the crime of falsifying a commercial document, because the magistrates have understood that said papers did not circulate in the legal field.

The story, which is becoming popular on social networks, has been classified as ‘worse than the Tinder scammer’.

The story of the outrageous scam ‘golazo’

Convicted and victim met in June 2017 through a social network and, after several conversations, they began a romantic relationship. Shortly after the man, who lived in Las Palmas, moved to live in the house of his girlfriend, in a municipality in the province of Valencia.

According to the resolution, made public this Tuesday by the Superior Court of Justice of the Valencian Community, between the months of July and September 2017 the convicted person appeared to be a solvent person and told the victim that he had businesses in Marbella, that he lived in a luxury urbanization, that he was a professional soccer player and that he had bank deposits with large amounts of money in Andorra and in Spain.

To build that appearance, the man gave the victim a copy of a false document called “Professional football agreement with Levante UD”, which contained his personal data, and a bank certificate, also false, with a balance of more than 400 million pesos.

With the excuse of his lack of liquidity, because he had fixed-term savings in the bank, the prisoner asked the victim for money, who gave him up to 33 million pesos, distributed in various amounts, with the commitment to repay.

*With EFE