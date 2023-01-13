In a week, her third child will arrive, the first boy after two girls who are now 7 and 11 years old: but Lorena Piras, a 31-year-old from Macomer, in the province of Nuoro, doesn’t have to worry about the future for the plant maintenance and sales company wood and pellets for which he works, Sardafuoco, has let her know that he intends to hire her with a permanent contract.

The woman learned about it on December 22nd. “It was a nice gift in view of Christmas and the new year that was coming – she explains to ‘Handle Lorena – I almost couldn’t believe it as I went through a thousand problems announcing my pregnancy to the owner of the company (Mirko Manca, 33 years old, ed), even though I immediately understood that he would not hinder me: when I told him about my pregnancy he had a reaction of joy and I understood that the fear I had was only a film that I had made”.

Her story sends a message of hope to how many women find themselves having to choose between family and career: “I hope that what happened to me will help open other doors, that entrepreneurs and women in my condition meet in this way overcoming the prejudices against women who have children, but unfortunately I know well that I am a white fly”.

“After years of not working – added Lorena – I sent my resume to Sardafuoco: my dream was to become a secretary. I didn’t hope so much to tell the truth, but after a week they called me and hired me on a fixed-term basis with various renewals until December 22nd, when I signed the permanent contract”.

She closes her speech with a message to the other women: “I feel like saying don’t be afraid to tell your employer about a pregnancy that shouldn’t remain a dream. We need to understand and make people understand that work and motherhood can be reconciled”.