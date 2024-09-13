Rapper Cardi B has become a mother for the third time: on September 7th, a baby girl was born. Offset, from whom she is divorcing, is also in the hospital with her

The third child of the famous American rapper was born on September 7th Cardi B. The artist announced the happy news with a post on his Instagram page, accompanied by a series of photos depicting the little girl.

American rapper mother for the third time

The child’s father, the rapper, was also present in the hospital Offsetfrom whom Cardi B is reportedly divorcing. Despite the end of their relationship, they share the same intent of being attentive and present parents to their three children.

Cardi B: Mom for the third time

“The most beautiful thing”: with these simple words Cardi B announced the birth of her third daughter, portrayed in a series of photographs. The rapper He has not yet revealed the name.

family reunited

The artist already has two children, born during her marriage to rapper Offset. The father also appears in the photos in the hospital, while he is busy cradling the newborn. Other photos portray the new mother breastfeeding the little girl and the meeting between the older sister, Culture Kiari, and the new arrival. A calm and relaxed atmosphere is perceived, even though the couple is close to divorce.

The divorce between the two rappers

The marriage between Cardi B and Offset can certainly be defined as “stormy” due to the numerous breakups followed by reconciliations that have characterized their relationship.

The American rapper’s third child was born on September 7th

This time, however, according to what is reported TMZthe divorce would be confirmed:

“Cardi B announced she is having her third child the day after filing divorce papers with Offset. Sources assure us there was no cheating between them, they just drifted apart. The papers Cardi B filed confirm Offset is the father of the child. The rapper has filed for child support from her husband to cover expenses for the children. Despite their separation, the two are united in raising their children. That said, we’re told they are not getting back together.”