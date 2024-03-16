He asked his neighbor for some duct tape, without imagining what the consequences would be

The story of this one woman has spread on the web in the last few hours. 67-year-old Susan Higginbotham had moved to France to enjoy her retirement in a small village. A decision that cost her her life. She died at the hands of her neighbor.

The woman's fault was asking the man for the Scotch tape borrowed. Susan was found lifeless in her home in Esclottes by one of her friends who had decided to pay her a visit that day. A few hours later, authorities arrested the neighbor Hichame Bahloula 42 year old with mental problems.

According to an initial reconstruction by the local authorities, it would seem that what triggered the man's anger was precisely the request of his neighbor, who just needed some scotch. Hichame had already attacked three people in the past and was under the care of a psychiatrist. However he had returned to live in that village with his parents. The pensioner certainly had no idea how dangerous it was. The 42-year-old was arrested and sentenced to 30 years in prisondespite his mental state.

With the excuse of the tape I went to her house, strangled her with my rope. Then I kicked and punched her in the face and chest. I was irritated by her insistent request, she wanted duct tape.

According to the consultants' reports, the 67-year-old's neighbor was not happy with his life and with having returned to his parents' house, so he would have taken the life of his neighbor, precisely to be able to go back to prison. His lawyer commented as follows:

I have a client who feels safe in prison and wants to stay there. The need to attack others has been part of his life for years. He attacked many people during hospitalizations, patients, nurses and doctors. He took pleasure in it. He told me, 'If you let me out, I'll do it again.'

Read also: Choked on a mouthful of food while preparing dinner, mother dies before the eyes of her daughters.