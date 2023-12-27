He followed Theresa Cachuele and their 8-year-old daughter to the mall, then opened fire

The influencer Theresa Cachuele she lost her life at the age of just 33 at the hands of her husband, in front of the helpless eyes of her little girl. The news has spread in the last few hours and has shocked many people.

The death dates back to last Friday. Theresa Cachuele is died in the parking lot of a shopping centermurdered by her husband Jason Chuela shot, in front of the eyes of his youngest daughter.

Mother of three children, she could no longer sustain the relationship with that man and so she decided to ask him for a divorce. A decision that her husband, however, did not welcome with enthusiasm.

It was the eight-year-old girl who told the authorities what happened in the parking lot of that shopping center. The man broke his wife's life forever with several gunshot wounds to the head.

He had followed them to the shopping centre, the two were finishing their Christmas presents. But when they returned to the car, in the shopping center parking lot, they found the man waiting for them. Theresa Cachuele didn't even have time to get her little girl into the family car to protect her. She died within seconds, hit in the head. After her crime, her father and husband moved away and left taken his life.

Theresa Cachuele had obtained a restraining order, but it wasn't enough

The influencer had filed for divorce and had obtained a restraining order. Unfortunately it wasn't enough. Fortunately the other two children were not present and did not witness the dramatic crime.

Theresa Cachuele had a large following on social networks and was the owner of a business. She had a career as an influencer. She loved sharing her private life on Instagram and on other platforms and the news of her dramatic passing, she shocked his many followers.