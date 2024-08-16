A family argument escalated into an assault last night in an apartment on Via di Val Melaina, in Rome. According to the police reconstruction, a 42-year-old man had an argument with his nephew.

The fight

The parents intervened in the fight and at that point the 42-year-old attacked them. The boy’s mother, 56, was stabbed in the abdomen but her life is not in danger while the father suffered a minor wound to the head. The man was reported by the police.