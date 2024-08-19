The 19-year-old who fell from the fourth floor of a building in Rome on the night of August 16 is seriously injured. The act is said to have occurred after a violent argument with her boyfriend

Tragedy narrowly avoided in Rome: on the night of August 16th, a 19 year old girl fell from the fourth floor of a building in Rome following a violent attack. fight had with her boyfriend. Although the fall was broken by some trees, the 19-year-old suffered very serious injuries. From the first reconstructions carried out on the incident, it would seem that the boy was not present at the time of the accident.

Rescue for 19-year-old who fell from fourth floor in Rome

19-Year-Old Girl Falls From Fourth Floor After Argument With Boyfriend: Accident Reconstruction

A terrible tragedy occurred last August 16th in Rome: a 19 year old girl fell from the fourth floor of a building located at number 11. Contarini Streetin the neighborhood of Saint Saba. A flight of about fifteen meters, fortunately cushioned by the presence of a tree below that prevented the tragic end. The girl, however, is in very serious conditions: admitted to hospital Saint Johnfrom what we understand, despite the numerous injuries, including internal ones, his life is not currently in danger.

From what has emerged from an initial reconstruction of the facts, it would seem that, before the terrible fall, the girl had been involved in a furious argument with her boyfriend. In fact, the neighbors were alerted by the young woman’s screams.

The first investigations carried out by law enforcement officers would highlight the boy’s absence at the time of the accident. The 19-year-old was therefore alone at home when she fell from the window.

The investigations are underway

The boyfriend of the young woman of Salvadoran origins was stopped and questioned by investigators. It seems that his absence from the house at the time of the 19-year-old’s fall has been ascertained. Once the rescuers arrived at the scene of the accident, they found the young man who was returning home and who had found himself completely unexpectedly in front of his lifeless girlfriend.

The law enforcement officers are proceeding with a careful investigation that does not exclude, at the moment, any hypothesis. That of the voluntary gesture it remains the most supported one.

It would seem to be confirmed instead that the fight broke out between the two young people, which occurred before the accident. The twenty-year-old boyfriend, despite having several criminal records, would be cleared of any responsibility thanks to the testimony of a neighbor and the footage of some surveillance cameras present in the area.

All that remains is to wait for the young woman’s condition to improve, as she is currently still under sedatives, to ascertain her version of the facts regarding what happened.