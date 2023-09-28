J-POP Manga announced the arrival in Italy of the manga by She and her guard doga highly acclaimed work by Hatsuharu. We will be able to purchase the first volume of the manga in all comic shops, bookstores and online stores starting from October 18th at the launch price of €6.50. With the first volume we will receive a special gift as a gift illustration cardthe following will be published at bimonthly.

Let’s discover further details together thanks to the press release released by the publishing house.

On the occasion of the release of the anime, J-POP Manga announces the arrival on the shelves of the manga from which the long-awaited Crunchyroll series was based

Milan, 28 September 2023. On the occasion of the release of the long-awaited anime series on Crunchyroll She and her guard dog, J-POP Manga announces the arrival on the shelves of the first volume of the manga by Hatsuharu from which the animated adaptation was based! She and her guard dog is an original romantic comedy set between school and the world of the yakuza, Hatsuharu’s first work to be published in Italy and still ongoing in his homeland.

Isaku Senagaki is about to start his first year of high school and can’t wait to dive into this new adventure, to make new friends and maybe, why not, to fall in love, like any girl of his age. Too bad that Isaku’s family isn’t exactly like the others: his grandfather, in fact, is the head of the Senagaki group, a yakuza organization much feared throughout Japan. One of the gang members, the overprotective Keiya, has even deceived himself into the same school as Isaku, to keep an eye on the girl, convinced that she is too immature and naive to love her. What the young yakuza doesn’t know is that she has already had someone in her heart for a long time… and it’s him!

The anime is shot by the well-known studio Project No.9, also creators of Love After World Dominationand arrives in Italy on September 28th on Crunchyroll in contemporary with Japan! The first volume of the manga She and her guard dog Of Hatsuharu will be available instead from October 18th in bookshops, comic shops and all online stores with an exclusive attached illustration card!

Waiting to be able to browse the manga, at this link The digital preview of the first chapter is available.

1st Volume (Ongoing Series)

Format – 12×16.9 – Paperback. With Overload.

Pages – 176, B/W

Price – €6.50

Released every two months