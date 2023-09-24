A great pain for Annalisa Minetti, her illness has worsened: the singer revealed that her sister also suffers from it

It moved the Italian public, Annalisa Minetti she indulged in a long outburst in the living room of Verissimo, the TV program hosted by Silvia Toffanin.

The singer has gotten worse, her illness has taken away the most important things in life. The view and the chance to see his children grow up. Annalisa Minetti until recently was able to see shadows, she was able to match them to voices and imagine her moments in her life. But now it’s totally dark. The disease has completed his journey:

Lately, just a few weeks ago, I completely lost my sight. My illness completed his journey. I had the perception of the lights and unfortunately I lost those too. I didn’t think it was painful, but when the doctor told me the other day that there was nothing left, it hurt a little. I went home, didn’t say anything, but then I locked myself in the bathroom and cried.

The singer then revealed another painful detail. The only one to whom she confessed the news received from the doctor is sister. Because she suffers from the same condition as her and, when the time comes, she too will have to face her own nightmare. She is the only one who can understand her pain and what she means by not being able to see the changes in her children.

Minetti discovered the disease inadolescent age. She believed that she was an ordinary girl with poor eyesight, that she needed to wear glasses. Then she realized that it was there something very different.

At 18 I cried, at 19 I despaired. Then my father said to me: “Why not you?”. I put a rosary around my neck and justified that pain. I told myself I didn’t want to be normal. Being special is an advantage and I wanted to be special.

Annalisa Minetti’s sister suffers from the same condition as her

Speaking about her sister, Annalisa explained that, unfortunately, she suffers from the same condition as her. But despite everything, she is one strong woman who became fulfilled and married. She works as a manager for an international company and is a mother of two children. Despite her illness, she is happy, determined and very tenacious. The two are very close.