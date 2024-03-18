He kept it hidden from Carolina so as not to worry her, at that moment only his health mattered to her

Carolina Marconi she returned to Verissimo's living room and moved everyone with her story. The former gieffina has always talked about her battle against breast cancer, which turned her life upside down and led her to see everything differently.

She managed to overcome everything thanks to the support and love of her family, especially her partner Alessandro Tulliwho never left her hand and that of her mother Soraya, with whom he has a special relationship. And it is precisely the woman that Carolina Marconi wanted to talk about during the television program hosted by Silvia Toffanin.

Saraya was with Carolina on the day of her diagnosis and was with her when she underwent surgery, on her birthday. here is the moving story of the former gieffina:

My mom and I are very close. In these years she has supported me and she has been close to me. Mum was with me when I was diagnosed with cancer. She took me by the hand and never let go. When my bones hurt, she spent hours massaging my feet and hands. I had the operation on my mother's birthday, April 6th, and two days later I discovered from my sister that she also had a small thyroid tumor, but she hadn't told me anything so as not to make me worry. My mom and sister hid everything from me because they knew how I was. When I found out, my world collapsed around me. Then thanking God, when the histological examination arrived, we saw that only one operation was enough and not all the therapies.

Soraya was in the studio next to her daughter and after her moving words, she wanted to explain to the public what she had felt and why she had kept it from her. Her daughter's diagnosis had terrified her and when she found out, she automatically jumped in second floor. At that moment, Carolina's health was the most important thing for the mother. And any parent understood the woman's moving words.

Now I'm well and I want to be well for my family, to be there for my grandchildren and my children.

Carolina concluded the interview with Silvia Toffanin, telling how terrifying that period was. But today he's fine, the checks are fine went well and nothing matters more. Her illness left her with an important lesson, which the former gieffina wanted to share with her audience. Must be happy in the present, enjoy everything. Today she feels like a miracle worker, because she is alive and when she looks in the mirror, she sees herself more beautiful than before.

